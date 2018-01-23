Trial date set for Duncan pastor accused of molestation

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A trial date has been set for a former educator and assistant pastor from Duncan, accused of molesting a young girl.

Jody Hilliard will face a judge on March 21st. Hilliard waved his right to a speedy trial last year.

He's accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl in 2015.

Hilliard served as the assistant pastor at First Baptist Church in Duncan for 26 years. He also taught and was a principal in Elgin and Ninnekah.

He's charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12. If convicted, he faces no less than 25 years behind bars.

