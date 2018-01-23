Trial date set for Duncan pastor accused of molestation - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trial date set for Duncan pastor accused of molestation

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A trial date has been set for a former educator and assistant pastor from Duncan, accused of molesting a young girl.

READ MORE: Former assistant pastor accused of molesting child

Jody Hilliard will face a judge on March 21st.  Hilliard waved his right to a speedy trial last year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Stephens Co man accused of molesting child waives right to a speedy trial

He's accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl in 2015.

Hilliard served as the assistant pastor at First Baptist Church in Duncan for 26 years. He also taught and was a principal in Elgin and Ninnekah.

He's charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12.  If convicted, he faces no less than 25 years behind bars.

