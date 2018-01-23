Altus PD seeks suspect in deadly shooting

Michael Moore has been identified as a possible suspect in the shooting.

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Police in Altus are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one man. Altus PD is now searching for a suspect.

Michael Moore has been identified as a possible suspect in the shooting. Moore is 34-years-old, 6 foot 1, and 230 pounds. He may be driving a white 2006, 2-door, Chevy Cobalt with a tag HSL119. Moore is considered armed and dangerous. He has an outstanding warrant in Jackson County for a probation violation.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Tuesday around 1:48 p.m. Police discovered a man in a home in the 200 block of South Jackson who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man’s name is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. If you have any information, call the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.

Information provided by Altus Police Department.