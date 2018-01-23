Altus AFB to conduct Active Shooter Exercise

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.
Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.
A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.
Charges have been filed in the case of a trash truck that killed a Lawton mother of five on the 4th of July 2017. An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Alan Lorentz, 36, for felonious manslaughter in the 1st degree. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. on SW 52nd Street and G Avenue. Andrea Robertson was struck by a 2014 Mack Trash Truck on the 600 block of SW 52nd Street.
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.
