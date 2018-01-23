Altus AFB to conduct Active Shooter Exercise - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus AFB to conduct Active Shooter Exercise

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK (KSWO)– The active shooter exercise date at Altus Air Force Base has been changed from January 24 to February 7, 2018. All base gates will be closed for approximately 15 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

All base personnel and individuals with business on the installation are encouraged to avoid entry or exit during this time. Base services will be limited during these hours due to the complex nature of this type of exercise. 

Base personnel, residents, and visitors may also hear exercise alerts over the giant voice system and alert radio messages.  

Please direct any questions to 97th AMW Public Affairs at (580) 481-7700.

Information provided by AAFB.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • In Oscar nominations, fresh voices lead the way

    In Oscar nominations, fresh voices lead the way

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:18 AM EST2018-01-23 05:18:02 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-01-23 22:50:18 GMT

    Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.

    Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.

  • Bodies of workers killed in Oklahoma gas rig explosion reportedly found

    Bodies of workers killed in Oklahoma gas rig explosion reportedly found

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 1:55 PM EST2018-01-23 18:55:05 GMT
    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:48 PM EST2018-01-23 22:48:20 GMT
    Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris spoke Tuesday, releasing the names of those presumed dead in an oil rig explosion near Quinton on Monday. (Source: KTUL/CNN)Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris spoke Tuesday, releasing the names of those presumed dead in an oil rig explosion near Quinton on Monday. (Source: KTUL/CNN)

    Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.

    Officials said they have found the bodies of the five workers killed in an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig Monday.

  • breaking

    2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky high school shooting; suspect in custody

    2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky high school shooting; suspect in custody

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:45 PM EST2018-01-23 22:45:52 GMT

    A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.

    A school shooting occurred at the Marshall County Kentucky High School on Tuesday morning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly