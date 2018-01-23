Altus AFB to conduct Active Shooter Exercise

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK (KSWO)– The active shooter exercise date at Altus Air Force Base has been changed from January 24 to February 7, 2018. All base gates will be closed for approximately 15 minutes between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

All base personnel and individuals with business on the installation are encouraged to avoid entry or exit during this time. Base services will be limited during these hours due to the complex nature of this type of exercise.

Base personnel, residents, and visitors may also hear exercise alerts over the giant voice system and alert radio messages.

Please direct any questions to 97th AMW Public Affairs at (580) 481-7700.

Information provided by AAFB.