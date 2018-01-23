Two ladies in Duncan celebrate more than 100 years of life

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Two Duncan residents are celebrating very special birthdays this week.

Earline Lamb and Marguerite Eason are residents at the Chisholm Trail Assisted Living Center. Both are celebrating more than 100 years of life.

Lamb will turn 101 years old this Sunday. She says she is proud of the life she has lived.

“I’m proud I’ve never done nothing wrong. My family is very good and honest.”

Her word of advice is to always tell the truth.

Marguerite Eason turned 102 on December 27. Eason says she only fees her age, sometimes.

Sometimes I feel like I’m that old and other times I don’t. I feel like I’m getting all my wrinkles now.

Eason advice for a long and healthy life is to stay busy and give your heart to the Lord.

