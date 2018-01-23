Charges filed in case of Lawton woman killed by a trash truck

Andrea Robertson was hit by a trash truck while on her way to work on Southwest 52nd and G Avenue.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Charges have been filed in the case of a trash truck that killed a Lawton mother of five on the 4th of July 2017.

READ MORE: Pedestrian hit by private trash truck in Lawton identified

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Alan Lorentz, 36, for felonious manslaughter in the 1st degree.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. on SW 52nd Street and G Avenue. Andrea Robertson was struck by a 2014 Mack Trash Truck on the 600 block of SW 52nd Street. According to court records, Robertson was walking around a puddle in the northbound lanes of the roadway when she was hit.

PREVIOUS STORY: Friends and family mourn loss of mother of five

Lorentz was under the influence of intoxicating substances. He told police he was taking pain medication for a back injury. However, a toxicology screening came back positive for meth, opiates, and ecstasy.

If convicted, he faces no less than 4 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.