Wildlife Services surpassed 2017 goal for elimination of feral swine

In 2016, feral swine make their way toward and into a trap set up by Russell Anderson of Wildlife Services in Oklahoma County.

OK (KSWO)- The Wildlife Services Division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF) eliminated a record-number of destructive, invasive feral swine in 2017.

“The damage they do, not only affects agriculture but personal property such as lawns and gardens and natural resources as well,” said Scott Alls of Oklahoma Wildlife Services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). “They provide direct competition to popular game species such as deer and turkey but also affect the environment in numerous negative manners.”

188 percent more feral swine eliminated during 2017 than in the previous year and 29,811 more feral swine than were eliminated in 2011.

Information provided by ODAFF.