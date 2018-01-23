City charter committee to form to discuss residency limits

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton City Council voted to form a committee to look into changing the city's charter on Tuesday. This action came after debate over Councilman Dwight Tanner's agenda item of wanting to send a change in the charter to the vote of the people.

There were a lot of questions about Tanner's proposal.

He wanted to put in the charter that the city council had the power to place and remove residency restrictions on city employees. Councilman Bob Morford and Randy Warren had questions about the proposal -- and claimed it was too broad for the city charter. A substitute motion was made, and the council will form a citizen's city charter committee to look into Dwight's proposal.

Also on the agenda, the council voted to continue to provide the Lawton Soccer Club with free water and sewage service for their soccer fields. Negotiations between the Lawton Soccer Club and the Predators Soccer Club were brought up. 7NEWS told you earlier that the Predators want to share the Big Greens soccer field with Lawton Soccer Club.

Those talks have stalled, and were brought up in tonight's council meeting. The council agreed they should continue proving the water while the two clubs work out their plans themselves.

