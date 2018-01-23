Victim's mother speaks on Altus shooting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Victim's mother speaks on Altus shooting

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The Altus Police department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead, the suspected gunman still on the run.

The victim’s mom told 7NEWS that her son, who has not yet been identified, would do anything for anybody. She found out about the shooting while she was at work this afternoon. She said she couldn't believe it at first, as her son had dialed her minutes before the shooting.

Police reported to the home off the 200 block of South Jackson street after receiving a shots fired call around 1:45. Altus' police chief said they found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest. One of the four residents that lived in the apartments said that though the victim hadn't lived there long, he was a nice person.

The victim's mother agreed, saying her son was loved in the community and just wanted to be happy. She said he leaves behind two children.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter, 34-year-old Michael Moore. He is 6 foot 1 and weighs 230 pounds. Police said the vehicle they thought he was driving was found burned around 5 p.m. south of Cordell. Altus police believe may now be driving a lowered black pickup.

Moore is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is asked to call the Altus police department at 482-4121, or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Classmate: Girl tortured with siblings was bullied, frail

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 8:49 PM EST2018-01-24 01:49:21 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:45 AM EST2018-01-24 05:45:28 GMT

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

    A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.

  • Special counsel questions Sessions; Is Trump coming soon?

    Special counsel questions Sessions; Is Trump coming soon?

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-01-23 15:10:44 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-24 05:44:20 GMT
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. (Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

  • Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:28 AM EST2018-01-23 10:28:12 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:42 AM EST2018-01-24 05:42:35 GMT

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    •   
Powered by Frankly