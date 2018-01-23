Victim's mother speaks on Altus shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The Altus Police department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead, the suspected gunman still on the run.

The victim’s mom told 7NEWS that her son, who has not yet been identified, would do anything for anybody. She found out about the shooting while she was at work this afternoon. She said she couldn't believe it at first, as her son had dialed her minutes before the shooting.



Police reported to the home off the 200 block of South Jackson street after receiving a shots fired call around 1:45. Altus' police chief said they found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest. One of the four residents that lived in the apartments said that though the victim hadn't lived there long, he was a nice person.

The victim's mother agreed, saying her son was loved in the community and just wanted to be happy. She said he leaves behind two children.

Police are searching for the suspected shooter, 34-year-old Michael Moore. He is 6 foot 1 and weighs 230 pounds. Police said the vehicle they thought he was driving was found burned around 5 p.m. south of Cordell. Altus police believe may now be driving a lowered black pickup.

Moore is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is asked to call the Altus police department at 482-4121, or their local law enforcement agency.

