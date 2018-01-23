Armed robbery at Dollar General

A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.
The Altus Police department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside the apartment he lived in off the 200 block of south Jackson street.
