Armed robbery at Dollar General

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Cache road.

Officers said the robbery happened just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

A man came into the store with a gun and took money from the cash register.

There were no reported injuries in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

