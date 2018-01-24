NEW DETAILS: Man killed in Altus shooting identified

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) – Altus Police have identified the man killed in an Altus shooting yesterday. Quincy Lamont Brown, 37, was found shot and killed in a home in the 200 block of South Jackson Street in Altus Tuesday around 1:48 p.m. Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim's mother said he left behind two children.

Altus police say 35-year-old Gaylon Dorsey is in the Jackson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder following the shooting death of a man in Altus on Tuesday. Authorities in Altus said Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kiowa County Sheriff's Department and Washita County Sheriff's department were involved in a chase, ending when they took Dorsey into custody.

They said Dorsey was found south of Cordell, not far from an abandoned and burned 2006 White Chevy Cobalt. Dorsey allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle after committing the murder.

Dorsey was taken to the Jackson County jail on several felony complaints, including suspicion of first-degree murder. Investigators believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

The victim’s body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office in OKC in order to determine a manner and cause of death.

Altus police initially were looking for a different suspect. He was later cleared by Altus Police.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.