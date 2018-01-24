Suspect arrested in Altus homicide

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus police say 35-year-old Gaylon Dorsey is in the Jackson County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder following the shooting death of a man in Altus on Tuesday.

Authorities in Altus said Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kiowa County Sheriff's Department and Washita County Sheriff's department were involved in a chase, ending when they took Dorsey into custody.

They said Dorsey was found not far from an abandoned and burned 2006 White Chevy Cobalt that was owned by the victim.

Dorsey was taken to the Jackson County jail on several felony complaints, including suspicion of first degree murder.

This comes after a man was found shot and killed in a home in the 200 block of South Jackson Street in Altus Tuesday afternoon.

The victim's mother said he left behind two children.

Altus police initially were looking for a different suspect... he was later cleared by Altus Police. Police have not released the victim’s name.

