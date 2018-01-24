Sex Trafficking Awareness and Training event in Duncan this week - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sex Trafficking Awareness and Training event in Duncan this weekend

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -A few churches and organizations in Duncan are teaming up to host Sex Trafficking Awareness training this weekend.

Organizers say they really want to explain the definition of sex trafficking, how to identify a victim and understand how everyone can do their part to put a stop to human trafficking.

This Saturday from 9 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon, there will be guest speakers talking about these topics.

Judge Brent Carr and Sarolyn Morgan with Homeland Security are a few among those that will speak.

Louann Wiseman, an event coordinator and Celebrate Recovery State Representative wants people understand human trafficking is modern day slavery.

She says by definition it involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or sex act.

Her goal is to raise awareness that this is happening right here in Southwest Oklahoma.

"Basically that they get their heads out of the sand that it exists in our communities," said Wiseman. "To learn that domestic violence is directly tied. There's so many different facets. I just really want everyone to become aware to protect ourselves, to protect our children and help stop this. It's got to stop."

If you would like to attend the event, it's free for the public. It will be at Heritage Oaks Church of the Nazarene.

The following speakers will also be at the event.

Judge Brent Carr is with the R.I.S.E Program, Helping Victims of Human Trafficking.

Sarolyn Morgan, MSSW, LCSW with Homeland Security.

LaTasha Jackson-McDougle, Founder of Cheryl's Voice & Professor at UT Arlington.

Christi Bolz, Event Director of Arcadia.

