$5,000 reward offered in shooting death of Oklahoma woman - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

$5,000 reward offered in shooting death of Oklahoma woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is authorizing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the death of an Oklahoma woman who was found floating in a reservoir.

The governor issued an executive order Tuesday in the case of 33-year-old Cassie Ann Easom, of Miami (MY-AM'-uh), Oklahoma.

She was found Dec. 7 in the Elk Creek Reservoir in southeast Kansas and was later declared dead. Investigators say she was shot several times in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The executive order makes the reward offer effective immediately.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-24 06:09:28 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:11 PM EST2018-01-24 18:11:33 GMT

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

  • Young's 26 help No. 12 Oklahoma top No. 5 Kansas 85-80

    Young's 26 help No. 12 Oklahoma top No. 5 Kansas 85-80

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-01-24 18:06:36 GMT

    Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.

    Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.

  • Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:28 AM EST2018-01-23 10:28:12 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:04 PM EST2018-01-24 18:04:43 GMT

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    •   
Powered by Frankly