Two hospitalized following house fire in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two hospitalized following house fire in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Flames broke out at 13th and Jefferson just before 9:00 a.m. this morning. Flames broke out at 13th and Jefferson just before 9:00 a.m. this morning.
Flames broke out at 13th and Jefferson just before 9:00 a.m. this morning. Flames broke out at 13th and Jefferson just before 9:00 a.m. this morning.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lawton this morning.

Flames broke out at 13th and Jefferson just before 9:00 a.m. on January 24th.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-24 06:09:28 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:11 PM EST2018-01-24 18:11:33 GMT

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

    Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

  • Young's 26 help No. 12 Oklahoma top No. 5 Kansas 85-80

    Young's 26 help No. 12 Oklahoma top No. 5 Kansas 85-80

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:06 PM EST2018-01-24 18:06:36 GMT

    Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.

    Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.

  • Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 5:28 AM EST2018-01-23 10:28:12 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:04 PM EST2018-01-24 18:04:43 GMT

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.

    •   
Powered by Frankly