Two hospitalized following house fire in Lawton

Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
At least 16 people skiing on the slopes of a volcano in central Japan were injured by flying rocks during a surprise eruption and a subsequent avalanche Tuesday, and one person later died.
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.
