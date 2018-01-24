Two hospitalized following house fire in Lawton

Flames broke out at 13th and Jefferson just before 9:00 a.m. this morning.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Lawton this morning.

Flames broke out at 13th and Jefferson just before 9:00 a.m. on January 24th.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

