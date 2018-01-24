TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Road closures planned for Rogers Ln and Bishop Rd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – If you are driving through Lawton, there are a couple of upcoming road closures that you should know about.

A portion of Northeast Rogers Lane will be closed January 30th through February 3rd. Oklahoma Department of Transportation will begin the ramp improvement project near the railroad train crossing on Rogers Lane, just east of Interstate 44. Both east and westbound traffic will be affected. Drivers will be detoured to East Gore Boulevard and then the North Flower Mound Road, if necessary.

Southwest Bishop Road east of SW 52nd St. to west of SW 38th St. will be closed to all traffic beginning February 1st for Bishop Road Reconstruction, Phase II. The closure is expected to last 180 days. The intersections at SW Bishop Road and SW 38th St., SW 52nd St. will be opened to north and south through traffic.

Please use caution in these areas. Plan alternate routes, slow down, watch for workers and equipment. Do not drive around barricades.

