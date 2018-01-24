SILVER ALERT: Altus man goes missing on his way to Hollis - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SILVER ALERT: Altus man goes missing on his way to Hollis

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Reid.

Robert is an 82-year-old white man. He has been missing since 5:00 a.m. on January 24th. He was on his way to Hollis to pick up a passenger and never arrived. Authorities have been unable to reach him on his cell phone.

Robert is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. He may be driving a white 2010 Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma license plate E77894.

