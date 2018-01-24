SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Missing Altus man involved in fatal accident

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for Robert Reid. He has been found.

Reid was involved in a fatal collision at approximately 5:20 a.m. on US Hwy 62, 8 ½ miles west of Altus in Jackson County. He was pronounced deceased at scene

Robert had been missing since 5:00 a.m. on January 24th. He was on his way to Hollis to pick up a passenger and never arrived. Authorities were unable to reach him on his cell phone.

Robert was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. He may be driving a white 2010 Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma license plate E77894.

