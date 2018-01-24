Flu cases force closure of Vernon ISD - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flu cases force closure of Vernon ISD

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
VERNON,TX(RNN Texoma) -

A Texoma school district is set to close Wednesday and Thursday due to high cases of the flu.

Vernon ISD officials said they are contracting with a company out of Lubbock to sanitize all of the facilities within the district. 

There have been a large number of faculty and students absences due to the illness. Officials hope to reopen its facilities on Friday. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.
 

