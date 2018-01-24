Oklahoma studies impact of trout in northeastern stream

The Justice Department is again ramping up pressure on cities seeking public safety grants to prove they are cooperating with immigration authorities.
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.
A vehicle in front of a Florida police detective got hit by another car and flipped several times before landing on its side. His dashcam caught it all.
The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
