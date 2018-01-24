OK ranks as one of the least-educated states - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK ranks as one of the least-educated states

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- A new study from WalletHub.com ranks Oklahoma as one of the country's least-educated states in 2017.

The study compared the 50 states across 15 key metrics. In total, Oklahoma ranked as the 9th least-educated state in the US.

The study also shows that Oklahoma is 33rd in percentage of high school diploma holders, 43rd in the percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, and 27th in terms of average university quality.

Massachusetts is the most-educated state, while Mississippi was ranked as the least-educated.

