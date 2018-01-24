Chickasha administrator resigns following investigation

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A Chickasha school administrator has resigned following an investigation by the school district.

Pete Bush, the district's maintenance director, originally faced claims of embezzlement.

Last night, during a special school board meeting, lawyers for the district cleared him of those accusations and he resigned anyway. His lawyer said other factors played a role.

He was one of five employees suspended before Christmas break. Some parents say the staff was suspended because they protested a new curriculum put in place by the district. Of those suspended, one has been allowed to come back to work, while the others still face accusations of embezzlement or failure to report the abuse of a student.

At last check, a citizen's petition asking for the state auditor to investigate the district had already reached a thousand signatures.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.