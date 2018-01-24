OK native storm chaser passes away

ELK CITY, OK (KSWO)- Joel Taylor, an Elk City native and former star of Discovery Channel's reality series "Storm Chasers," has died.

Friends of his shared the news on social media. The cause of death is not known at this time.

Taylor joined the cast of "Storm Chasers" in 2008 and was on the series until its cancellation in 2012.

He was 38 years old.

