Truck hauling 4 elephants stalls, blocking Oklahoma highway

Truck hauling 4 elephants stalls, blocking Oklahoma highway

By The Associated Press

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck hauling four elephants has stalled in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway.

Patrol Lt. Jarrett Johnson said Wednesday that the commercial vehicle broke down on a portion of U.S. 69 near Eufaula, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City.

Johnson says a wrecker service has arrived to help move the stalled vehicle. He says a veterinarian from the area is also on scene to help move the elephants. Johnson says the lane will remain blocked while the elephants are transferred to another trailer for transportation.

Johnson says he did not know where the truck came from or where it was headed when it broke down.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

