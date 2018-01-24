Cameron University board and housing rates to remain the same

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University announced Wednesday that for the second year in a row, they will not be increasing their board and housing rates.

The board rates for both the Cameron Village and the Shepler Center Residence Halls will remain unchanged for the 2018-2019 academic year.



University officials say they've worked to keep their housing rates among the lowest in Oklahoma as they try to increase the student population in both facilities.



They say their average rate for the past year is about 54-percent less than the national average.



Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.