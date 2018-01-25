Crews tackle RV fire near Lawtonka

COMANCHE COUNTY (KSWO) -Fire crews tackled an RV fire near Lake Lawtonka.

Crews from Wichita Estates were called out to the blaze around 2am Thursday on Tackle Box Road in Comanche County.

According to scanner traffic, they responded to an RV fire that had rekindled after initially sparking early Wednesday afternoon.



At about 3:30am, they sent out a page for additional assistance from Porter Hill in fighting the blaze.

It's not clear what caused the initial fire.

