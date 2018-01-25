LPD warns of 2018 tax scams - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPD warns of 2018 tax scams

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - 2018 tax season kicks off on January 29 and with it comes a slew of new scams trying to take your money.

The Lawton Police Department says every year they see several cases of scammers pretending to be with the IRS. LPD Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said scammers will often say you owe the IRS money and give you an account to send it too, but this is not real. LPD hopes that by spreading the world, it'll help stop you from becoming a victim.

The IRS will never call you, they don't do things like that, they don't call people. If it's something important they will send you something in the mail saying this is what you owe us. If you are receiving phone calls or voicemails saying you owe them money, contact us, let us know. But don't even send money or send your personal information,” Jenkins said.

The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 17th.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump says he's open to pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

    Trump says he's open to pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:01 PM EST2018-01-25 18:01:50 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • Elephants spotted waiting for ride on Oklahoma roadside

    Elephants spotted waiting for ride on Oklahoma roadside

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-01-25 17:58:54 GMT
    A veterinarian from the area helped move the pachyderms. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP).jpegA veterinarian from the area helped move the pachyderms. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP).jpeg

    Authorities say a truck hauling four elephants stalled Wednesday in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway for about two hours.

    Talk about hitchhikers you really can't pick up: Four circus elephants were briefly stuck along an Oklahoma road waiting for a ride.

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-25 06:00:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:53 PM EST2018-01-25 17:53:26 GMT

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly