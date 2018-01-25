LPD warns of 2018 tax scams

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - 2018 tax season kicks off on January 29 and with it comes a slew of new scams trying to take your money.

The Lawton Police Department says every year they see several cases of scammers pretending to be with the IRS. LPD Sergeant Timothy Jenkins said scammers will often say you owe the IRS money and give you an account to send it too, but this is not real. LPD hopes that by spreading the world, it'll help stop you from becoming a victim.

The IRS will never call you, they don't do things like that, they don't call people. If it's something important they will send you something in the mail saying this is what you owe us. If you are receiving phone calls or voicemails saying you owe them money, contact us, let us know. But don't even send money or send your personal information,” Jenkins said.

The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 17th.

