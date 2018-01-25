Waurika Public Schools closes due to the flu

Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Authorities say a truck hauling four elephants stalled Wednesday in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway for about two hours.
Talk about hitchhikers you really can't pick up: Four circus elephants were briefly stuck along an Oklahoma road waiting for a ride.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey says a presidential bid isn’t in her DNA.
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.
