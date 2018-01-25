Waurika Public Schools closes due to the flu - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waurika Public Schools closes due to the flu

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO)- Waurika Public Schools are closing their doors through the weekend.

The district says that due to the sheer amount of flu-related illnesses, they have decided to cancel classes today and tomorrow. They will use that time to disinfect the schools to make them safe for students.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump says he's open to pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

    Trump says he's open to pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:01 PM EST2018-01-25 18:01:50 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • Elephants spotted waiting for ride on Oklahoma roadside

    Elephants spotted waiting for ride on Oklahoma roadside

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-01-25 17:58:54 GMT
    A veterinarian from the area helped move the pachyderms. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP).jpegA veterinarian from the area helped move the pachyderms. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP).jpeg

    Authorities say a truck hauling four elephants stalled Wednesday in eastern Oklahoma, blocking one lane of a busy highway for about two hours.

    Talk about hitchhikers you really can't pick up: Four circus elephants were briefly stuck along an Oklahoma road waiting for a ride.

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-25 06:00:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:53 PM EST2018-01-25 17:53:26 GMT

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly