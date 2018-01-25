Elephants spotted waiting for ride on Oklahoma roadside - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Elephants spotted waiting for ride on Oklahoma roadside

A veterinarian from the area helped move the pachyderms. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP).jpeg A veterinarian from the area helped move the pachyderms. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP).jpeg

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - Talk about hitchhikers you really can't pick up: Four circus elephants were briefly stuck along an Oklahoma road waiting for a ride.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck carrying them to Iowa broke down Wednesday.

Trooper Dwight Durant said Thursday that the floor of the trailer carrying the pachyderms had started to give way and was dragging on the road, sparking grass fires along the way.

The elephants disembarked near Eufaula, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, after someone noticed the problem from another vehicle traveling behind the truck.

The elephants were transferred to another trailer and moved to a nearby veterinarian's property before another vehicle arrived to take them to Iowa.

Durant said the elephants belong to Carson & Barnes Circus, based in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-25 06:00:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-01-25 20:34:11 GMT

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

  • Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:52 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-25 18:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:16 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    •   
Powered by Frankly