OK rig explosion deadliest since 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident

(KSWO)- Federal records show 10 workers have died over the past decade at well sites linked to the same type of driller involved in this week's rig explosion in Oklahoma.

An analysis of Occupational Safety and Health Administration data shows that incidents happened in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

Monday's blast appears to be the deadliest oil and gas industry accident since the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion off the Louisiana coast.

Five workers were killed in the explosion, which is currently believed to have been caused by the uncontrolled release of gas that caught fire.

