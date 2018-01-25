OK rig explosion deadliest since 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK rig explosion deadliest since 2010 Deepwater Horizon accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

(KSWO)- Federal records show 10 workers have died over the past decade at well sites linked to the same type of driller involved in this week's rig explosion in Oklahoma.

An analysis of Occupational Safety and Health Administration data shows that incidents happened in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Pennsylvania.

Monday's blast appears to be the deadliest oil and gas industry accident since the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion off the Louisiana coast.

Five workers were killed in the explosion, which is currently believed to have been caused by the uncontrolled release of gas that caught fire.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Here's what Elgin Public Schools are doing about the flu

    Here's what Elgin Public Schools are doing about the flu

    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-01-25 20:39:12 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- The flu is continuing to impact much of the country and is considered widespread in 49 states including Oklahoma. Some schools have been forced to cancel class to stop the virus from spreading.

    ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- The flu is continuing to impact much of the country and is considered widespread in 49 states including Oklahoma. Some schools have been forced to cancel class to stop the virus from spreading.

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-25 06:00:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-01-25 20:34:11 GMT

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

  • Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:52 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly