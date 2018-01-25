One man hospitalized following Stephens Co crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- One man is hospitalized following a January 24th collision on County Road 1840 near State Highway 53.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man was traveling 6 miles east of Comanche when his 1995 Chevrolet Pickup departed the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected, swerved to the left, departed the roadway to the left and struck several trees. The vehicle rolled at least a quarter rotation. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected approximately 12 feet from the vehicle.

OHP suspects that alcohol played a role in this crash. The driver was taken to OU Medical Center by helicopter in critical condition with head, trunk, internal, arm, and leg injuries.

