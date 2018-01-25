One man hospitalized following Stephens Co crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One man hospitalized following Stephens Co crash

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- One man is hospitalized following a January 24th collision on County Road 1840 near State Highway 53.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man was traveling 6 miles east of Comanche when his 1995 Chevrolet Pickup departed the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected, swerved to the left, departed the roadway to the left and struck several trees. The vehicle rolled at least a quarter rotation. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected approximately 12 feet from the vehicle.

OHP suspects that alcohol played a role in this crash. The driver was taken to OU Medical Center by helicopter in critical condition with head, trunk, internal, arm, and leg injuries.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Here's what Elgin Public Schools are doing about the flu

    Here's what Elgin Public Schools are doing about the flu

    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-01-25 20:39:12 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- The flu is continuing to impact much of the country and is considered widespread in 49 states including Oklahoma. Some schools have been forced to cancel class to stop the virus from spreading.

    ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- The flu is continuing to impact much of the country and is considered widespread in 49 states including Oklahoma. Some schools have been forced to cancel class to stop the virus from spreading.

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-25 06:00:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-01-25 20:34:11 GMT

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

  • Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:52 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly