Child overdoses at Chickasha daycare - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Child overdoses at Chickasha daycare

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- A Chickasha mother says she is concerned after her son suffered an overdose while at a daycare.

Cassandra Robert's 1-year-old son was born with half a heart and needed medication three times a day for his health. Roberts said the boy is only supposed to take less than a millimeter per dose but a substitute teacher mistakenly gave him three days’ worth of medication instead.

The child is now fine, and the daycare fired the person responsible for the incident but Roberts still has serious concerns.

"They just need to be more cautious and really read up on the children they're getting because, if they don't, another parent is going to experience this and it's horrible. It's a nightmare."

The daycare said they had, "taken care" of the situation, not only removing the substitute but also reporting themselves to DHS. They say that only certain workers can medicate children and the substitute was out of line.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-25 06:00:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-01-25 20:34:11 GMT

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

  • Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:52 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-25 18:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:16 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    •   
Powered by Frankly