Oklahoma City officer awarded $210K in retaliation lawsuit - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma City officer awarded $210K in retaliation lawsuit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A jury has awarded a veteran police officer in Oklahoma City $210,000 in a retaliation lawsuit against the police chief and the city.

The Oklahoman reports that the jury gave their verdict in Lt. Phil A. Williams’ civil case on Wednesday.

Williams filed the lawsuit in 2014, alleging that he was retaliated against after uncovering evidence that the police captain was involved in a large theft ring. He says that Police Chief Bill Citty stripped him of the investigation in 2010 and placed him on paid leave two years later after he reported his suspicions to a federal prosecutor.

Citty says Williams was placed on administrative leave because of a police detective’s complaints in 2011. He says he’ll continue to respect the judicial process despite his disappointment in the outcome.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser; investigations ongoing

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:00 AM EST2018-01-25 06:00:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:34 PM EST2018-01-25 20:34:11 GMT

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

    "I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.

  • Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Democrats buoyed by Trump support for Dreamer's citizenship

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:52 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-25 18:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:32 PM EST2018-01-25 20:32:16 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    •   
Powered by Frankly