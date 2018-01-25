Oklahoma City officer awarded $210K in retaliation lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A jury has awarded a veteran police officer in Oklahoma City $210,000 in a retaliation lawsuit against the police chief and the city.

The Oklahoman reports that the jury gave their verdict in Lt. Phil A. Williams’ civil case on Wednesday.

Williams filed the lawsuit in 2014, alleging that he was retaliated against after uncovering evidence that the police captain was involved in a large theft ring. He says that Police Chief Bill Citty stripped him of the investigation in 2010 and placed him on paid leave two years later after he reported his suspicions to a federal prosecutor.

Citty says Williams was placed on administrative leave because of a police detective’s complaints in 2011. He says he’ll continue to respect the judicial process despite his disappointment in the outcome.