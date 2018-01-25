OK State Rep speaks at Lawton Kiwanis meeting - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK State Rep speaks at Lawton Kiwanis meeting

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma State Representative came to Lawton today to provide some transparency about the state budget.

District 47 Representative Leslie Osborn is serving her 10th year in the legislature. Today, she spoke with the Lawton Kiwanis about the budget and the problems the state is facing.

She said right now, we are in a very desperate time with underpaid teachers and crowded classrooms.

Osborn says while she enjoys visiting partisan groups, Civic organizations, like Kiwanis, provides more insight to how Oklahomans feel.

"They're the ones getting involved in the city. I love their input. What I’m hearing is most people want us to do something. They think we're spiraling. I think they're absolutely right."

Osborn will be on the primary ballot in June, running for State Labor Commissioner.
Not only does the position keep citizens and employees safe across Oklahoma, but it works closely with economic development. She says with her 22 years’ experience of owning her own business, she can help other businesses grow.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

