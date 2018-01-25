Major local districts cancel school due to the flu

Lawton Public Schools is canceling classes for Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus. This includes all activities through the weekend.

Flower Mound School district also shut their doors on Friday.

Geronimo Public Schools are closed tomorrow, January 26th.

Great Plains Technology Center (Lawton Campus) has chosen to cancel classes on Friday, January 26th. Most Saturday events are canceled. However, the EMS Cycle Motor course is still on-going.

Bishop Public School is closing on Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus.

Elgin Public Schools are closed January 26th and January 29th.

Chattanooga Schools are closed on January 26th.

Cache Public School has made the decision to cancel school tomorrow as a precaution for the flu outbreak and to give staff an opportunity to deep clean.

Duncan Middle School has closed on Friday also due to a high percentage of students with the flu or flu-like symptoms. All staff of DMS will report at their normal time. Duncan Middle School is the ONLY school that will be closed tomorrow. All other schools and offices will be open.

