Major local districts cancel school due to the flu - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

breaking

Major local districts cancel school due to the flu

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source MGN) (Source MGN)

Lawton Public Schools is canceling classes for Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus. This includes all activities through the weekend.

Flower Mound School district also shut their doors on Friday.

Geronimo Public Schools are closed tomorrow, January 26th.

Great Plains Technology Center (Lawton Campus) has chosen to cancel classes on Friday, January 26th.  Most Saturday events are canceled. However, the EMS Cycle Motor course is still on-going.

Bishop Public School is closing on Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus. 

Elgin Public Schools are closed January 26th and January 29th.

Chattanooga Schools are closed on January 26th. 

Cache Public School has made the decision to cancel school tomorrow as a precaution for the flu outbreak and to give staff an opportunity to deep clean.

Duncan Middle School has closed on Friday also due to a high percentage of students with the flu or flu-like symptoms. All staff of DMS will report at their normal time. Duncan Middle School is the ONLY school that will be closed tomorrow. All other schools and offices will be open.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:02 PM EST2018-01-25 23:02:12 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-25 18:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-25 23:01:32 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.

  • breaking

    Major local districts cancel school due to the flu

    Major local districts cancel school due to the flu

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:01 PM EST2018-01-25 23:01:30 GMT
    (Source MGN)(Source MGN)

    Lawton Public Schools is canceling classes for Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus. This includes all activities through the weekend. 

    Lawton Public Schools is canceling classes for Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus. This includes all activities through the weekend. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly