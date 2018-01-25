UPDATED: Latest list of schools closing due to the flu - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATED: Latest list of schools closing due to the flu

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source MGN) (Source MGN)

Several districts across southwest Oklahoma are closed today due to the number of students and staff with the flu.

  • Bishop Public School is closing on Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus. 
  • Cache Public School has also made the decision to cancel school Friday as a precaution for the flu outbreak and to give staff an opportunity to deep clean.
  • Chattanooga Schools are closed on January 26th. 
  • Duke Public Schools will be out Monday, Jan. 29 for extensive cleaning and more time for healing. School will resume Tuesday at normal time.
  • Duncan Irving Early Head Start will be closed on January 29th. They hope to resume during the regularly scheduled time on Tuesday.
  • Duncan Middle School will also be closed on Friday due to a high percentage of students with the flu or flu-like symptoms. All staff of DMS will report at their normal time. Duncan Middle School is the ONLY school that will be closed Friday. All other schools and offices will be open.
  • Elgin Public Schools are closed January 26th and January 29th.
  • Flower Mound School district also shut their doors on Friday.
  • Geronimo Public Schools are closed Friday, January 26th.
  • Grandfield Public Schools are closed Friday. January 26th.
  • Great Plains Technology Center (Lawton Campus) has chosen to cancel classes on Friday, January 26th.  Most Saturday events are canceled. However, the EMS Cycle Motor course is still on-going.
  • Lawton Public Schools is canceling classes for Friday, January 26th due to the high number of staff and student absences reported along with the increase in illness across the district. This includes all activities through the weekend.

Many of those districts will be spending the day disinfecting the schools. Some activities may be canceled due to the closures.

