Loaded gun and narcotics found in Anadarko Middle School

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO)- Anadarko Police Department recovered a handgun and drug paraphernalia from Anadarko Middle School on January 24th around 9:30 a.m.

After being contacted by a school representative, Anadarko PD conducted an investigation. There was no on-going threat or danger at the school. A loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Two juvenile males, ages 12 and 14, were arrested and later transported to a juvenile facility. The arrested 14-year-old was charged with Possessing a Firearm on School Property. The arrested 12-year-old was charged with Possessing a Firearm on School Property and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

A K9 search resulted in the seizure of narcotics and an additional arrest of a 13-year-old female student who was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

