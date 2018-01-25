Red River Tech Center hosts blood drive

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Red River Technology Center held a blood and marrow registry drive today.

Students from the Practical Nursing Program put on the drive. Several students donated as well as other people in the community. Not only did people get the chance to donate blood, they also registered people to be bone marrow donors.

Director Amanda Churchman said blood is a valuable asset:

“You can’t make blood, it’s from donors. It’s not something you can get artificially. You can’t go to Walmart and buy it. The best way we can save people’s lives is through donors and drives like this to get the blood to people that need it.”

If you did not make it today and would like to donate blood or sign up for the bone marrow registry, just head over to obi.org for more information.

