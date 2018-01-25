Oklahoma circus has faced federal scrutiny - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma circus has faced federal scrutiny

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

By The Associated Press

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on four elephants that were briefly stranded along an Oklahoma highway after a truck hauling them to Iowa broke down(all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Federal records show a circus that owns four elephants that were briefly stranded on an Oklahoma roadway had a pachyderm escape its enclosure and roam free through a Wisconsin residential neighborhood last summer.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report shows a Carson & Barnes Circus elephant got free from restraints in June at Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin. The female elephant was loose for a few hours before her trainer led her back to her barn.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals criticized Hugo, Oklahoma-based Carson & Barnes after the floor began falling out of a trailer hauling the four elephants Wednesday, leaving them stalled for about two hours awaiting another ride. A statement from PETA urges people to avoid the circus' shows.

Carson & Barnes spokeswoman Jennifer Wisener said Thursday a veterinarian examined the four elephants and that they appeared to be fine.

11:50 a.m.

Talk about hitchhikers you really can't pick up: Four circus elephants were briefly stuck along an Oklahoma road waiting for a ride.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a truck carrying them to Iowa broke down Wednesday.

Trooper Dwight Durant said Thursday that the floor of the trailer carrying the pachyderms had started to give way and was dragging on the road, sparking grass fires along the way.

The elephants disembarked near Eufaula, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, after someone noticed the problem from another vehicle traveling behind the truck.

The elephants were transferred to another trailer and moved to a nearby veterinarian's property before another vehicle arrived to take them to Iowa.

Durant said the elephants belong to Carson & Barnes Circus, based in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-01-25 22:53:18 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • Grass fire breaks out at Coombs Road and 82nd Street

    Grass fire breaks out at Coombs Road and 82nd Street

    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:52 PM EST2018-01-25 22:52:57 GMT
    Source: KSWOSource: KSWO
    Firefighters are working to stop a grass fire in southwest Lawton. The calls started coming in a little before 4:30 saying a fire, about half the size of a football field, was burning near 82nd and Coombs  Road. Witnesses said the fire was spreading fast and moving to the north. Geronimo Firefighters were dispatched, but they quickly asked for Lawton's help because the fire is near the city limits. We'll continue to monitor the situation and will bring you updates as we get t...
    Firefighters are working to stop a grass fire in southwest Lawton. The calls started coming in a little before 4:30 saying a fire, about half the size of a football field, was burning near 82nd and Coombs  Road. Witnesses said the fire was spreading fast and moving to the north. Geronimo Firefighters were dispatched, but they quickly asked for Lawton's help because the fire is near the city limits. We'll continue to monitor the situation and will bring you updates as we get t...

  • The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    The Latest: Texts from agent kicked off Mueller team found

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-25 18:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 5:52 PM EST2018-01-25 22:52:32 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    •   
Powered by Frankly