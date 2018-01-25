Oklahoma circus has faced federal scrutiny

Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
A Chickasha mother says she is concerned after her son suffered an overdose while at a daycare. Cassandra Robert's 1-year-old son was born with half a heart and needed medication three times a day for his health. Roberts said the boy is only supposed to take less than a millimeter per dose but a substitute teacher mistakenly gave him three days’ worth of medication instead.
A Chickasha mother says she is concerned after her son suffered an overdose while at a daycare. Cassandra Robert's 1-year-old son was born with half a heart and needed medication three times a day for his health. Roberts said the boy is only supposed to take less than a millimeter per dose but a substitute teacher mistakenly gave him three days’ worth of medication instead.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.