Grass fire breaks out at Coombs Road and 82nd Street

Firefighters are working to stop a grass fire in southwest Lawton.



The calls started coming in a little before 4:30 saying a fire, about half the size of a football field, was burning near 82nd and Coombs Road.



Witnesses said the fire was spreading fast and moving to the north.



Geronimo Firefighters were dispatched, but they quickly asked for Lawton's help because the fire is near the city limits.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and will bring you updates as we get them.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved