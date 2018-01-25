Grass fire breaks out at Coombs Road and 82nd Street - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Grass fire breaks out at Coombs Road and 82nd Street

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

Firefighters are working to stop a grass fire in southwest Lawton.

The calls started coming in a little before 4:30 saying a fire, about half the size of a football field, was burning near 82nd and Coombs  Road.

Witnesses said the fire was spreading fast and moving to the north.

Geronimo Firefighters were dispatched, but they quickly asked for Lawton's help because the fire is near the city limits.

We'll continue to monitor the situation and will bring you updates as we get them.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-25 05:50:40 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:54 PM EST2018-01-26 00:54:42 GMT

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

    Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures. 

  • The Latest: More than 20 WH employees interviewed by Mueller

    The Latest: More than 20 WH employees interviewed by Mueller

    Thursday, January 25 2018 1:50 PM EST2018-01-25 18:50:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 7:12 PM EST2018-01-26 00:12:19 GMT
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.
    The Justice Department's internal watchdog says his office has found missing text messages from an FBI agent removed last summer from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team.

  • Tamiflu in high demand locally

    Tamiflu in high demand locally

    Thursday, January 25 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-01-25 23:58:10 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    If you've been diagnosed with the flu you may have been prescribed Tamiflu to get well. Local pharmacies in Lawton said they're seeing a big increase in customers coming in for the medicine. 

    If you've been diagnosed with the flu you may have been prescribed Tamiflu to get well. Local pharmacies in Lawton said they're seeing a big increase in customers coming in for the medicine. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly