Tamiflu in high demand locally

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –If you've been diagnosed with the flu you may have been prescribed Tamiflu to get well. Local pharmacies in Lawton said they're seeing a big increase in customers coming in for the medicine.

In the last two weeks Lawton Heritage Pharmacy said they've filled about 100 Tamiflu prescriptions. They had several shipments that came in keeping them stocked up. They are thankful they have not had to deal with a shortage like pharmacies in Oklahoma City and other parts of the state, however it's led other pharmacies to turn to them.

Lawton Heritage Pharmacist Leeann Curet said they've had to help other pharmacies in the area who've had a shortage.



"So because we have not had any supply issue we have had other local pharmacies call to see if we have it in stock and refer their patients to us so that their patients can get the medication. We are very glad to be there to help them out as well," said Curet.

Pharmacies carry the generic and company brand of the drug, but when it comes to deciding which one is best for you, pharmacists say they work the same. It's covered by most insurance companies, and can cost you a pretty penny if you are uninsured. You can also be expected to pay more if you go to a pharmacy that doesn't carry the cheaper generic brand.

"So for the adults the capsule brand name of Tamiflu generally can run up to $180 dollars for the five day course, generic runs around $90 to $120 dollars," said Curet.

Children 12 and under are given a certain dosage of the medicine in liquid form depending on their weight.Teens and adults are given a dosage of 75 milligrams in a capsule form taken twice a day for five days.

"There is also a dosage for prophylaxis so say your child tested positive for the flu the doctor may prescribe the Tamiflu for you so you won't get the full blown course," said Curet.

The sooner you take it, the faster it works.

"The key to the Tamiflu is to take it within the first 48 hours so it will lessen the severity of the flu," said Curet.

Curet recommends getting the flu shot and says there are a few things people can do to stop the virus from spreading.

"The biggest thing is washing your hands continuously, cover your mouth if you have any upper respiratory coughing, sneezing that sort of thing," said Curet.

If your primary pharmacy does not have Tamiflu in stock you can stop by Heritage pharmacy on Northwest Sheridan Road and they will be glad to help.

