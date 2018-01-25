Superintendent speaks on district closure due to flu outbreak

A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller last June, according to a report in The New York Times.
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.
The Lawton Police Department's Citizens' Police Academy met again for a lesson on the force's furry officers.
Lawton Public Schools is canceling classes for Friday, January 26th due to the flu virus. This includes all activities through the weekend.
