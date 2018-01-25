LPD Citizens' Police Academy continues

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department's Citizens' Police Academy met again for a lesson on the force's furry officers.



Thursday evening, attendees learned all about the K9 unit and their day-to-day activities.



Officers discussed the K9's primary duties, such as finding narcotics and protecting officers.



Lt. Brian Shotts says the K9 lesson is always the most popular night of the academy – and it’s one he’s happy to share.

“They want to know what we do, how we function each day of the week, and K9 is part of that,” he said. “So if we can tell them and show them what our dogs do out there on the street, whether its finding drugs, or finding bad guys, things like that – they get a first-hand knowledge of how the police department operates.”



The Academy will continue to meet Thursday evenings for the next 8 weeks.



