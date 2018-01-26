Miss Black CU contestants taking part in charm school

A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
While the Miss Black Cameron University event won't be until February 3rd, tomorrow the contestants will take part in a charm school.
While the Miss Black Cameron University event won't be until February 3rd, tomorrow the contestants will take part in a charm school.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.