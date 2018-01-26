Miss Black CU contestants taking part in charm school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - While the Miss Black Cameron University event won't be until February 3rd, tomorrow the contestants will take part in a charm school.

At the Charm School, the three Miss Black Cameron University contestants will give a presentation to children from the community about specific topics.

The contestants can talk about their platform or whatever topic they choose.

David Ducre, the president of the Black Student Association at Cameron, says he believes the event will be a positive experience.

“The reason that the Miss Black CU charm school is so important is because it gives kids in our community a role model to emulate,” Ducre said, “and give them a little bit of guidance as far as how to carry themselves and how to speak to somebody.”

The charm school is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. tomorrow at the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University.

It's free for your children to take part in the event.

There will be free food and drinks provided.

The Miss Black Cameron University event is set to take place next Saturday at the Cameron University Theater at 7 p.m.

