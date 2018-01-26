Westbrook's season-high 46 lead Thunder past Wizards 121-112

The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
A fire swept through a hospital in southeastern South Korea on Friday, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens in one of the country's most deadly fires in recent years.
Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of chocolate and hazelnut spread.
Bill Cosby's lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him.
