Teenager faces child porn charges in Snapchat blackmail case

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) - A 17-year-old Oklahoma high school student is facing obscenity and child pornography charges after authorities say he posted nude photos of students on a Snapchat page then tried to blackmail administrators when they turned off the school's Wi-Fi access.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes says the Carl Albert High School student faces 10 charges, including blackmail and transmitting obscenity and child pornography.

Clabes says the teen posted nude and provocative photos of students from a Snapchat account. Clabes says when the school switched off its Wi-Fi, the student threatened to post more photos if it wasn't turned back on.

Clabes says investigators were able to identify the student after he sent another batch of photos last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

