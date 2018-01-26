US Chemical Safety Board launches investigation into oil rig explosion

PITTSBURGH COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We have the latest from this week's deadly oil rig explosion in Pittsburgh county and the agencies investigating the incident.

The US Chemical Safety Board is launching its own investigation. They say that they sent out two investigators to the scene as soon as they learned about the explosion. They will meet with well service providers and the consultant company that had employees on-site at the time the blast. The board's immediate focus will be on evidence collection and preservation.

Five workers died in Monday's explosion, which a preliminary report suggests was caused by an uncontrolled gas release catching fire.

