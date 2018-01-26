US Chemical Safety Board launches investigation into oil rig exp - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

US Chemical Safety Board launches investigation into oil rig explosion

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

PITTSBURGH COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We have the latest from this week's deadly oil rig explosion in Pittsburgh county and the agencies investigating the incident.

The US Chemical Safety Board is launching its own investigation. They say that they sent out two investigators to the scene as soon as they learned about the explosion. They will meet with well service providers and the consultant company that had employees on-site at the time the blast. The board's immediate focus will be on evidence collection and preservation.

Five workers died in Monday's explosion, which a preliminary report suggests was caused by an uncontrolled gas release catching fire.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump immigration plan draws criticism from top Senate Dem

    Trump immigration plan draws criticism from top Senate Dem

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-26 05:30:39 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-01-26 20:11:13 GMT

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

    The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.

  • Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

    Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:20 AM EST2018-01-26 12:20:41 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 3:03 PM EST2018-01-26 20:03:46 GMT

    Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of chocolate and hazelnut spread.

    Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of chocolate and hazelnut spread.

  • Trump denies Times report that he ordered Mueller fired

    Trump denies Times report that he ordered Mueller fired

    Friday, January 26 2018 12:21 AM EST2018-01-26 05:21:24 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-01-26 20:02:47 GMT

    The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.

    The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly