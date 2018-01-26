Voter Registration Deadline is February 9

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- February 9 is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the March 6 Caddo County and Minco Schools Special Elections.

Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18-years-old may apply to become registered voters. Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration no later than midnight Friday, February 9.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd St, Ste 112, Anadarko, OK 73005, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.

