Suspicious OKC death turns into search for fraud suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- What started as an investigation into a suspicious death in Oklahoma City has now turned into a search for a fraud suspect.

Police say a woman was caught on camera at a liquor store using a credit card that belonged to 62-year-old Terry Dunn Senior.

After filing a missing person report weeks ago, they managed to get a key to his home, and that's when they found their father dead, lying in a pile of clothing.

"It was hard at first trying to deal with it. Trying to deal with both. Trying to think he is dead now. Plus, trying to figure out where all his stuff is and what happened."

At this point, it's not being investigated as a homicide, but police confirm that along with his truck, his credit cards were also taken. His children say they still don't know how their father died and they're asking for anyone with information to please call Oklahoma City police.

