NEW DETAILS: Altus suspect charged with multiple offenses, murder not yet included

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The man suspected in a shooting that left one man dead in Altus has now been charged with multiple crimes, but murder charges are not on the list.

Gaylon Dorsey, 35, was arrested late Tuesday night. Police say he is a suspect in the killing of Quincy Brown in the 200 block of South Jackson Street around 1:45 p.m. He was charged on Friday with kidnapping and two counts of first-degree robbery.

Investigators found Brown laying on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to court records, a witness told police the two were getting ready to leave when Dorsey knocked on the door and said he was their neighbor. When the witness opened the door, Dorsey kicked it in and shot Brown. The witness said Dorsey then robbed them and forced her to drive Brown’s car to an old cotton compress.

Police began looking for the suspect shortly after the crime was reported. The vehicle stolen from the crime scene was spotted at Sunny’s Deli in Hobart. Dorsey led officers on a high-speed chase through Kiowa and Washita counties. During the pursuit, Dorsey allegedly pulled the vehicle into a field where it was set on fire. Dorsey was found less than a half a mile from the burned vehicle near Cordell. The clothing he was wearing was consistent with the victim’s description of the suspect.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has been able to determine the manner of death as homicide by a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dorsey being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance will be February 1st.

