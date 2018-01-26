Two Duncan boxers to compete in the OK Golden Gloves Championship

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Two boxers from Duncan will compete in The Oklahoma Golden Gloves State Championship on January 27th and 28th at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa. Amateur boxers from around the state will compete in a two-day district feeder tournament.

Vice president of the K.O. Golden Gloves, Aaron Sloan feels confident about the fighters that will be participating.

“We’ll be able to send a strong team of Oklahoma fighters on to regionals, and we hope to have another national champion in 2018.”

The Duncan boxers will be competing with 80 other athletes and the winners will advance to face corresponding Kansas championship team in the regional tournament in Wichita this April.

Boxer, Kerry Hill, is more than ready to compete.

"It's hard to sleep. Anytime I close my eyes I see fists and hands thrown, so I'm more than excited to go."

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.